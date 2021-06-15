Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.90.

Several brokerages have commented on WEED. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.01. 282,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.98. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$18.44 and a 52 week high of C$71.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.39.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

