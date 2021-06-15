Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $46.64. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 8,552 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.36.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.65 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSU. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

