Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) versus Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Head-To-Head Comparison

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) and Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Capital Senior Living shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Capital Senior Living shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Capital Senior Living and Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Senior Living 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.70%. Given Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Capital Senior Living.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital Senior Living and Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Senior Living $383.86 million 0.26 -$295.37 million N/A N/A Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$13.61 million N/A N/A

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capital Senior Living.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Senior Living and Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Senior Living -61.65% N/A -13.38% Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II beats Capital Senior Living on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes. It also offers assisted living services consist of personal care services, such as assistance with activities of daily living, including ambulation, bathing, dressing, eating, grooming, personal hygiene, and monitoring or assistance with medications; support services, including meals, assistance with social and recreational activities, laundry, general housekeeping, maintenance, and transportation services; and supplemental services, which include extra transportation, personal maintenance, and extra laundry, as well as special care services for residents with various forms of dementia. In addition, the company provides memory care services; and home care services through third-party providers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 101 senior housing communities in 22 states with an aggregate capacity of approximately 13,000 residents, including 60 owned and 12 leased senior housing communities. Capital Senior Living Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

