Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Holdings Decreased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,801 shares during the period. Capri makes up about 1.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Capri worth $39,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Capri by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Capri stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,784. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

