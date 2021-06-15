Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-1.40 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.

NYSE CPRI traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $54.83. 1,092,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,336. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -126.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.81.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

