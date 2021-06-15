Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-0.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-1.40 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -126.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

