Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.Capri also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-0.750 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,336. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58. Capri has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.