Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.

CPRI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,336. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -126.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.81.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

