Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-1.20 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

CPRI stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.83. 1,092,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,336. Capri has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -126.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

