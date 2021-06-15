CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.26). CareCloud posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.17 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CareCloud in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

MTBC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,900. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $127.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22.

In other CareCloud news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $348,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,641 shares of company stock worth $712,372. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in CareCloud by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

