CargoX Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular exchanges. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $71.01 million and $168,678.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00062565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.00778196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00084399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.47 or 0.07862819 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,549,447 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars.

