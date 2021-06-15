CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $351,669.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 938,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,592,521.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 9,198 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $232,801.38.

On Monday, June 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $364,963.52.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $369,021.78.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $392,391.76.

On Friday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $396,170.14.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $389,453.02.

On Monday, May 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $397,429.60.

On Friday, May 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $398,829.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $388,613.38.

Shares of CARG stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.26. 1,317,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,582. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.