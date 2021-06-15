Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $43,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.47.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

