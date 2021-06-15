Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.27 ($20.32).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

EPA CA opened at €17.20 ($20.23) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.34. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

