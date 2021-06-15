Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Increased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 100.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.87.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

