Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cars.com by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $990.53 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 2.36. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

