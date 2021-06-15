Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.70. Cartesian Growth shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 3,615 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.16.

Cartesian Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

