Casper (CSPR) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $150.51 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00060009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00149929 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00181267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.16 or 0.00978937 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,143.44 or 1.00464507 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.