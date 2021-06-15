Caspian Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.89 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $11.89 million and $53,889.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00059943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00021852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.81 or 0.00764593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00083869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.69 or 0.07732907 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.