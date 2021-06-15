Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Castle Biosciences worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,369,000 after buying an additional 222,089 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 23.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 54.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -101.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 13,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $802,473.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 690,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,735,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,537,810.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,137 shares of company stock valued at $17,169,271 in the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.