Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Catalent reported sales of $947.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $109.58 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.75.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Catalent by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

