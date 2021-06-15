Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,514,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $219.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

