Catex Token (CATT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,881.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $14,881.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00021898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00765286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00083482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.15 or 0.07746593 BTC.

Catex Token Coin Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

