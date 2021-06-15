Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s current price.

FUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,753,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

