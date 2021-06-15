Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) & Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cleveland BioLabs and Cellectar Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences has a consensus price target of $3.83, suggesting a potential upside of 188.22%. Given Cellectar Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cellectar Biosciences is more favorable than Cleveland BioLabs.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland BioLabs and Cellectar Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs -382.26% -42.74% -39.07% Cellectar Biosciences N/A -65.58% -44.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cleveland BioLabs and Cellectar Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs $260,000.00 313.57 -$2.40 million N/A N/A Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$15.09 million ($0.76) -1.75

Cleveland BioLabs has higher revenue and earnings than Cellectar Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cleveland BioLabs has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cellectar Biosciences beats Cleveland BioLabs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology. The company's product candidate is entolimod, an immune-stimulatory agent, which is used as a medical radiation countermeasure and other indications in radiation oncology. It is also developing Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand; and CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with the Cleveland Clinic, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Rusnano, and Everon Biosciences. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM. The company also develops CLR 1900, a PDC chemotherapeutic program that is in preclinical stage to treat solid tumors. It has collaborative PDC programs with Avicenna Oncology GMBH to develop CLR 2000 Series; and Orano Med to develop CLR 12120 Series. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

