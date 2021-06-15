Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.33. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 924,193 shares traded.

CLRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cellectar Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 229.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 621,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 709,850 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,249.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 228,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

