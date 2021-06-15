Celo Dollar (CUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.28 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $50.61 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 50,686,012 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

