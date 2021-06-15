Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Carl Desantis Sells 2,928,310 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of CELH traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.94. 1,062,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 581.33 and a beta of 2.12. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $83.00.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
