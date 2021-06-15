Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Carl Desantis Sells 2,928,310 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CELH traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.94. 1,062,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 581.33 and a beta of 2.12. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,305,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Celsius by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 73,179 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Celsius by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 2,063.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.