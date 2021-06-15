CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 97,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,321. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

