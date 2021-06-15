CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.48.
Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 97,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,321. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
