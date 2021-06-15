Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Up 2.7%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.30. 99,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,485,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 30,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 692.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,670,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,245 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after buying an additional 3,843,773 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,449,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,190,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 77,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

