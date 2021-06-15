Centaur Hits One Day Trading Volume of $729,427.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Centaur has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $729,427.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

