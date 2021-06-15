Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Jesse N. Hunter Sells 25,000 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.00. 3,336,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,292. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $74.52. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,947,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

