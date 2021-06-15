Centersquare Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,214,060 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $23,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 554,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 225,561 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 390,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 73,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 39,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

