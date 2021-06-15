Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys 4,042 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 54,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,886. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -108.91 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

WRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.