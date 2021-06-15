Centersquare Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Terreno Realty worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.22. The stock had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.31.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

