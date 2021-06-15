Centersquare Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OFC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 131.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,892 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,721,000 after buying an additional 5,926,466 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 977,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after buying an additional 74,695 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 127,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

OFC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,585. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OFC. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.