Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $17.14 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $17,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $4,915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,784,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,354,000 after acquiring an additional 816,237 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,455,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,708. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

