Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $5.46 Million Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,130 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.75% of NETSTREIT worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after buying an additional 222,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTST stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.73. 1,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,712. The stock has a market cap of $934.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

