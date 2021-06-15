Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 627,835 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 88.8% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 174,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

VNO stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,810. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

