Centersquare Investment Management LLC Makes New $6.85 Million Investment in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 373,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,845,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Seritage Growth Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 42,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 73.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 108,141 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $369,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 219.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 67,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,428,826.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 24,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $542,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,799. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 80.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

