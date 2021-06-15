Centersquare Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,972 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

UE stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. 27,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,993. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

