Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 225,335 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225,335 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of W. P. Carey worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 64,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

WPC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.39. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

