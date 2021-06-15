Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 2,379,389 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,379,389 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $14,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,201,000 after acquiring an additional 768,527 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,812,000 after buying an additional 502,450 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,641,000 after buying an additional 109,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,433,000 after buying an additional 120,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,782,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,867,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. 24,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,217. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.