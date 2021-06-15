Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 240,057 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240,057 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CubeSmart worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 over the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.44. 9,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,909. CubeSmart has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.