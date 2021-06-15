Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 280,197 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280,197 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,600,000 after buying an additional 758,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,970,000 after buying an additional 205,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,105,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after buying an additional 127,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 908,643 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $642,392.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XHR remained flat at $$20.34 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

XHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

