Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 28,110 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,110 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 87.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 266,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,470,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,497,000 after buying an additional 139,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,384,000 after buying an additional 51,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.59.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRC. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

