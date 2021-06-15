Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 43,694 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,694 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,767,000 after purchasing an additional 375,744 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,494,000 after purchasing an additional 86,174 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 547,724 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

HPP stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

