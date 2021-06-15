Centersquare Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Park Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PK. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.45. 44,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,692. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

