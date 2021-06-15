Centrica (LON:CNA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centrica plc (LON:CNA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 53.06 ($0.69). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 52.76 ($0.69), with a volume of 8,599,039 shares.

CNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 61.67 ($0.81).

The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 26,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £14,432.55 ($18,856.22).

About Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

