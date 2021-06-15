Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.97. Ceragon Networks shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 942,029 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRNT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market cap of $323.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.48.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

